Will Alia fully give Cannes a miss?
What's the story
Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt recently ditched the 2025 Cannes Film Festival opening day in light of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan. The decision followed India's Operation Sindoor, which has increased tensions at the border.
Bhatt was slated to attend the festival on the French Riviera as a Global Ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, along with other international stars like Eva Longoria and Viola Davis.
So, is it a done deal, or might there be changes to the plan?
Influencing factors
Bhatt still might attend the event
As the 78th Cannes started on Tuesday evening (IST), Indian portals started reporting about Bhatt missing the event.
Later, speaking to India Today, a source revealed Bhatt took her decision keeping the ongoing border tensions in mind.
The Raazi actor did not find it appropriate to attend such a prestigious event at this crucial time.
However, the source added that if things remain calm, she might consider attending another date.
"Alia's team is closely following the situation at the border."
Public support
Bhatt recently expressed solidarity with Indian armed forces
Amid the ongoing conflict, Bhatt had recently expressed her support for the Indian armed forces.
She took to Instagram to share the way she felt about the situation at the border.
"There's a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath. And over the past few days, we've felt that stillness. That quiet anxiety. That pulse of tension that hums beneath every conversation," she wrote in her post.