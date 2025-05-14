What's the story

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt recently ditched the 2025 Cannes Film Festival opening day in light of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan. The decision followed India's Operation Sindoor, which has increased tensions at the border.

Bhatt was slated to attend the festival on the French Riviera as a Global Ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, along with other international stars like Eva Longoria and Viola Davis.

