Bitcoin now fifth biggest asset, beats Google with $2.46T m-cap

Bitcoin hits new record high price

Bitcoin has achieved a new milestone, reaching an all-time high of $124,002.49 during early trading hours on Thursday. The world's largest cryptocurrency, by market capitalization, surpassed its previous peak set in July, solidifying its position as a major financial asset. This record-breaking rally is a clear signal of the market's robust momentum and growing institutional confidence in digital currencies. Ethereum, the second-largest crypto token, also saw a jump to $4,780.04—the highest since late 2021.