RuPay, BookMyShow introduce Live Events Passport for exclusive perks
RuPay and BookMyShow have recently teamed up to launch the Live Events Passport, unlocking special perks at big events like Sunburn and Lollapalooza India for RuPay cardholders.
With this passport, you get early ticket access, priority seating, exclusive lounges, fast-lane entry for top-ups, curated food options, and exclusive merchandise privileges—all with faster ticket purchases through RuPay integration on BookMyShow.
Catering to the youth's demand for personalized experiences
This move is all about meeting the growing demand among young Indians for more personalized and immersive live experiences.
By combining easy payments with exclusive event access, RuPay and BookMyShow hope to connect better with a crowd that's always looking for something extra at their favorite festivals and shows.