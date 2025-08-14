India just saw inflation hit its lowest in years

India just saw wholesale inflation hit -0.58% in July 2024, among the lowest levels in almost two years. Retail inflation is also way down at 1.55%, the lowest since 2017. Cheaper food and fuel are the big reasons, with a strong spring harvest helping keep prices stable even after an uneven monsoon.

Food, transport costs are big reasons Food prices actually fell by about 1.7% for wholesalers and nearly 1.8% for shoppers, especially on staples like pulses and veggies.

Even transport and communication costs have cooled off a bit.

Interest rates on hold for now With inflation this low, the Reserve Bank of India isn't changing interest rates for now.

They've even lowered their full-year inflation forecast to 3.1%.

But heads up: prices may climb again later this year, possibly going above RBI's target by early FY27 (April-June 2026).