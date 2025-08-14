United Spirits shares gain 2% on Nifty Next 50
United Spirits shares climbed 2% on Thursday, landing among the top gainers on the Nifty Next 50.
The move comes after steady growth over the last few years, even though this quarter's profit saw a year-over-year decline.
Revenue growth vs profit dip
If you're tracking big brands or thinking about investing, United Spirits has shown strong revenue growth—from ₹8,131 crore in FY21 to ₹12,069 crore in FY25.
But for April-June 2025 (Q1 FY26), while revenue rose nearly 9.4% to ₹3,021 crore (thanks to solid gains in the drinks segment), net profit actually dropped 14% compared to last year.
Dividend and stock split boost investor sentiment
Investor vibes got a boost from a final dividend of ₹8 per share for FY25 and a recent stock split that made shares more affordable (face value cut from ₹10 to ₹2).
Plus, operating cash flow hit nearly ₹1,947 crore by March 2025—helping maintain market interest despite some short-term profit fluctuations.