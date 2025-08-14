United Spirits shares gain 2% on Nifty Next 50

Revenue growth vs profit dip

If you're tracking big brands or thinking about investing, United Spirits has shown strong revenue growth—from ₹8,131 crore in FY21 to ₹12,069 crore in FY25.

But for April-June 2025 (Q1 FY26), while revenue rose nearly 9.4% to ₹3,021 crore (thanks to solid gains in the drinks segment), net profit actually dropped 14% compared to last year.