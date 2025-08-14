Indian government bond yields barely moved on Thursday
Indian government bond yields barely moved on Thursday, with the 10-year yield at 6.48%.
All eyes are on New Delhi's upcoming ₹28,000 crore auction of five- and new 30-year bonds—a key moment that could shape borrowing costs and market mood.
Investors are playing it safe ahead of the auction
The auction's outcome could shake up prices and volatility, especially since markets are closed Friday for Independence Day.
Investors are playing it safe but ready to jump in if there's a price dip.
The Reserve Bank of India is also stepping in to soak up extra cash from the system with an eight-day reverse repo, keeping things balanced.
Falling US Treasury yields boost demand for Indian long-term bonds
Falling US Treasury yields and hopes for a Fed rate cut have made Indian long-term bonds more attractive lately.
That's nudging more investors toward locking in higher returns now, while the RBI works behind the scenes to keep liquidity under control.