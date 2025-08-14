PI Industries slips 0.76% despite buzzing trade
PI Industries's shares slipped 0.76% to ₹3,744 on Thursday, even though trading was buzzing.
Investors are clearly watching closely as the company's latest numbers send mixed signals.
Latest numbers show mixed signals
Their April-June 2025 revenue rose to ₹1,900 crore and profit hit ₹397 crore—up from last quarter but with revenue still down 8% compared to last year.
For the full year ending March 2025, revenue nudged up just 4%, while annual profit dipped slightly versus FY24.
Financially solid but growth concerns weigh on stock performance
Despite slower growth and some disappointment in profits, PI Industries is still financially solid—with super low debt (debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.01) and steady earnings per share.
The cautious mood among investors seems driven by these mixed signals: strong fundamentals but not-so-strong recent growth.