Muthoot Finance shares soar 10% on ₹26/share interim dividend Business Aug 14, 2025

Muthoot Finance shares shot up 10% to ₹2,761 on Thursday, leading the Nifty Midcap 150 pack.

The buzz comes after the company announced it's pumping money into its own subsidiaries and rewarding shareholders with a hefty ₹26 per share interim dividend with effect from April 25, 2025.

Other stocks like Ola Electric and Kalyan Jewellers also saw solid gains, but Muthoot really stole the spotlight.