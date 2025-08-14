Next Article
Muthoot Finance shares soar 10% on ₹26/share interim dividend
Muthoot Finance shares shot up 10% to ₹2,761 on Thursday, leading the Nifty Midcap 150 pack.
The buzz comes after the company announced it's pumping money into its own subsidiaries and rewarding shareholders with a hefty ₹26 per share interim dividend with effect from April 25, 2025.
Other stocks like Ola Electric and Kalyan Jewellers also saw solid gains, but Muthoot really stole the spotlight.
Q1 FY25 investor presentation shows strong numbers
On August 13, Muthoot revealed fresh investments in its home finance and money lending arms, plus dropped its Q1 FY25 investor presentation.
The numbers look strong: for the year ending March 2025, they posted a P/E of 17.94 and P/B of 3.26—signs that investors see real growth potential ahead in the finance sector.