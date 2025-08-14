Next Article
Why LTIMindtree's stock is up today
LTIMindtree's stock climbed over 2% on August 14, 2025, as the company posted impressive growth for both the latest quarter and the full year.
Quarterly revenue rose to ₹9,840.6 crore and net profit hit ₹1,254.6 crore—both up from last year.
Annual revenue more than tripled since 2021
The company's annual revenue more than tripled since 2021, reaching ₹38,008.1 crore in 2025.
Net profit doubled to ₹4,602 crore and earnings per share jumped too—good news for anyone watching tech stocks or thinking about investing.
Dividend announced, but some investors remain cautious
They also announced a hefty ₹45 per share final dividend for shareholders.
Still, some investors are playing it safe given ongoing economic uncertainty in August 2025.