Indian rupee gains 8 paise against US dollar
The Indian rupee picked up a bit on Thursday, rising eight paise to 87.39 against the US dollar, amid a positive trend in domestic equities.
It opened at 87.48 and improved slightly from last session's close of 87.47.
Still, traders say ongoing uncertainty over India-US trade tariffs is keeping some pressure on the currency.
What is fuelling the rise?
India's Sensex jumped 154 points to hit 80,693, and Nifty rose by 45 points to reach 24,664—showing investors are feeling positive for now.
Meanwhile, oil prices ticked up a little and the US dollar lost some ground globally as people speculate about possible rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.