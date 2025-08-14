Indian rupee gains 8 paise against US dollar Business Aug 14, 2025

The Indian rupee picked up a bit on Thursday, rising eight paise to 87.39 against the US dollar, amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

It opened at 87.48 and improved slightly from last session's close of 87.47.

Still, traders say ongoing uncertainty over India-US trade tariffs is keeping some pressure on the currency.