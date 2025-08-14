Adani Energy Solutions: Stock rises as investors remain interested

Revenue has doubled in 4 years, but profits have slipped

The company's revenue has more than doubled over the past four years—jumping from ₹9,926 crore in 2021 to ₹23,767 crore in 2025.

But profits haven't kept pace; net profit slipped from ₹1,290 crore to ₹922 crore in the same period.

On the bright side, Adani Energy Solutions managed to cut its debt-to-equity ratio significantly (from 4.23 to 1.82), showing it's getting financially healthier.