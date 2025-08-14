Adani Energy Solutions: Stock rises as investors remain interested
Adani Energy Solutions saw its stock price nudge up to ₹787 on Thursday morning, a modest 0.09% rise from the previous close.
Trading volumes were high, hinting that investors are still keeping a close eye on the company.
Revenue has doubled in 4 years, but profits have slipped
The company's revenue has more than doubled over the past four years—jumping from ₹9,926 crore in 2021 to ₹23,767 crore in 2025.
But profits haven't kept pace; net profit slipped from ₹1,290 crore to ₹922 crore in the same period.
On the bright side, Adani Energy Solutions managed to cut its debt-to-equity ratio significantly (from 4.23 to 1.82), showing it's getting financially healthier.
Recent quarterly performance shows a turnaround
Looking at recent quarters: sales grew from ₹5,378 crore in June 2024 to ₹6,819 crore by June 2025.
After posting a big loss last year (-₹1,190 crore), the company bounced back with a profit of ₹538 crore this quarter—suggesting things might be turning around after some rough patches.