Next Article
Kalyan Jewellers's shares soar post stellar quarterly results
Kalyan Jewellers's shares climbed 2.3% on Thursday, landing at ₹527.65 and making the company one of the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
This boost followed a standout quarter, with revenue for FY25 hitting ₹25,045 crore and net profit up to ₹714 crore—both solid jumps from last year.
Earnings per share rose to ₹6.93
The numbers show Kalyan is getting stronger: earnings per share rose from ₹5.80 to ₹6.93, and its debt-to-equity ratio improved to 0.20, meaning less dependence on loans and healthier growth.
Domestic sales shot up 31% YoY
Growth came from all sides—domestic sales shot up 31% to ₹6,142 crore and international sales grew 32% to ₹1,070 crore in Q1 FY26.
The Middle East played a big part too, with efficient operations and healthy cash flow helping keep things moving smoothly.