Kalyan Jewellers's shares soar post stellar quarterly results Business Aug 14, 2025

Kalyan Jewellers's shares climbed 2.3% on Thursday, landing at ₹527.65 and making the company one of the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150.

This boost followed a standout quarter, with revenue for FY25 hitting ₹25,045 crore and net profit up to ₹714 crore—both solid jumps from last year.