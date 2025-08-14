GMR Airports's stock rises 2% on substantial revenue growth

Things are looking a bit brighter for GMR

Quarterly revenue jumped from ₹2,402 crore last year to ₹3,205 crore this year (June 2025), and annual revenue went up from ₹8,755 crore to ₹10,414 crore.

While GMR Airports is still in the red, its net loss narrowed noticeably—from ₹377 crore last year to ₹184 crore now.

Earnings per share losses also improved slightly. All in all, things are looking a bit brighter for GMR as it works toward profitability.