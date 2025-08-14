Next Article
GMR Airports's stock rises 2% on substantial revenue growth
GMR Airports's stock rose over 2% on Thursday, trading at ₹90.46, after the company posted substantial revenue growth for both the latest quarter and full year—even though it's still not turning a profit.
This may suggest that the market is taking notice of the company's improving numbers.
Things are looking a bit brighter for GMR
Quarterly revenue jumped from ₹2,402 crore last year to ₹3,205 crore this year (June 2025), and annual revenue went up from ₹8,755 crore to ₹10,414 crore.
While GMR Airports is still in the red, its net loss narrowed noticeably—from ₹377 crore last year to ₹184 crore now.
Earnings per share losses also improved slightly. All in all, things are looking a bit brighter for GMR as it works toward profitability.