Cisco's AI infrastructure orders surpass $2B target

CEO Chuck Robbins shared that Cisco pulled in over $800 million in AI infrastructure orders just last quarter, pushing the yearly total past $2 billion—more than double what they'd aimed for. Most of this momentum comes from huge cloud companies racing to upgrade their AI power.

Global AI infrastructure build-out in Cisco's sights

Looking ahead, Cisco expects even more action as new cloud providers and government-backed AI projects ramp up later in fiscal 2026.

Deals with Saudi Arabia's Humain and Bahrain's government are set to boost Cisco's role as a go-to for building out global AI infrastructure—keeping them right at the heart of tech's next wave.