Cisco's AI infrastructure orders surpass $2B target
Cisco just dropped its forecast for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, expecting revenue between $14.65 and $14.85 billion—above what Wall Street was guessing.
For context, their Q4 2025 revenue hit $14.7 billion, up 8% from last year, thanks to a surge in AI infrastructure orders and steady demand for networking gear.
Major cloud players driving AI demand
CEO Chuck Robbins shared that Cisco pulled in over $800 million in AI infrastructure orders just last quarter, pushing the yearly total past $2 billion—more than double what they'd aimed for.
Most of this momentum comes from huge cloud companies racing to upgrade their AI power.
Global AI infrastructure build-out in Cisco's sights
Looking ahead, Cisco expects even more action as new cloud providers and government-backed AI projects ramp up later in fiscal 2026.
Deals with Saudi Arabia's Humain and Bahrain's government are set to boost Cisco's role as a go-to for building out global AI infrastructure—keeping them right at the heart of tech's next wave.