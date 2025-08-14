Why NSDL shares are falling after stellar IPO Business Aug 14, 2025

NSDL just pulled off a major IPO, raising ₹4,000 crore by selling shares at ₹800 each.

The buzz was real—big investors subscribed 104 times over, and the stock shot up 62% to an all-time high of ₹1,425 in just four sessions before cooling off.