Why NSDL shares are falling after stellar IPO
NSDL just pulled off a major IPO, raising ₹4,000 crore by selling shares at ₹800 each.
The buzz was real—big investors subscribed 104 times over, and the stock shot up 62% to an all-time high of ₹1,425 in just four sessions before cooling off.
Digital vault for India's stock market
Think of NSDL as the digital vault for India's stock market.
It manages electronic records for over 4 crore demat accounts and handles most of the country's equity trades—holding a strong 73% market share as of June 2025.
Its tech and scale have pushed its valuation higher than rival CDSL.
Q1 results and recent price action
In April-June 2025 (Q1 FY26), NSDL's net profit went up 15% year-on-year to ₹89.6 crore, even though revenue dipped.
After these results, shares dropped nearly 3% on August 14, extending a two-day slide that erased about 18% from recent highs.