Foxconn's profits soar on AI server demand

Foxconn is investing in new plants to keep up with demand

A lot of it comes from their cloud and networking division, which supplies NVIDIA-powered AI servers and now brings in about 30% of total revenue.

Foxconn is also investing in new plants in Mexico ($900 million) and Texas to keep up with demand.

Even though iPhone assembly remains steady, they're still navigating currency swings and global trade tensions—even after the latest US-China tariff truce.