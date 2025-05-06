Kiara's gold breastplate gown reminds us of Aishwarya's Cannes look
Indian actor Kiara Advani stole hearts as she made her debut at the 2025 Met Gala, but her outfit stirred up a fashionable déjà vu.
Draped in a black Gaurav Gupta gown with a gold breastplate, Advani's look carried deep emotional symbolism—yet it bore striking similarities to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bold black-and-gold ensemble from the 2024 Cannes.
From the structured bodice to the dramatic silhouette, both gowns celebrated strength, femininity, and a flair for impactful red-carpet storytelling.
Advani's gown and accessories: A tribute and a statement
Advani's black off-shoulder gown, a signature design by Gupta, turned into a trailing white train with black border detailing as she walked.
The look paid tribute to the late Andre Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, with a dramatic double-paneled cape.
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Advani's accessories included statement ear cuffs and rings.
Her hair was softly curled and styled in a twisted way, similar to Rai Bachchan's iconic Falguni Shane Peacock look.
Advani's Met Gala look
You did great, MAMA. ♥️#KiaraAdvani’s iconic MET Gala debut also marked her as the first Indian actress to walk the carpet with a baby bump.#Trendingpic.twitter.com/OJs8Zk4UUE— Filmfare (@filmfare) May 5, 2025
Style comparison
Advani's look was reminiscent of Rai Bachchan
Though Advani and Rai Bachchan chose a black-and-gold color palette, their styles were pretty much different.
While Advani's look was heavily loaded with emotions and a dash of romance, Rai Bachchan's was all about bold, warrior-queen energy.
Interestingly, the Devdas actor's look also featured bold shoulders and a striking silhouette, even though it came from a different event and designer.
While fans admired Advani's outfit, some questioned why Indian designers often tend to "play it safe" at international fashion events.
Rai Bachchan's look at Cannes
Happy to see that her this look from Cannes last is getting recreated by Kiara Advani at #MetGala— Aishwarya Rai Fan ❤ (@in_aishwarya) May 6, 2025
Fashion icon #AishwaryaRaiBachchan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fJbhyEPbPj