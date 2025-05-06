What's the story

Indian actor Kiara Advani stole hearts as she made her debut at the 2025 Met Gala, but her outfit stirred up a fashionable déjà vu.

Draped in a black Gaurav Gupta gown with a gold breastplate, Advani's look carried deep emotional symbolism—yet it bore striking similarities to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bold black-and-gold ensemble from the 2024 Cannes.

From the structured bodice to the dramatic silhouette, both gowns celebrated strength, femininity, and a flair for impactful red-carpet storytelling.