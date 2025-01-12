'Game Changer' earns over ₹70cr in two days
What's the story
The pan-Indian political drama Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, witnessed a major drop in box office collections on its second day.
After a solid opening with ₹51 crore earnings, the film's revenue plummeted by 58% to ₹21.5 crore on Saturday.
This surprising downturn has taken the movie's total collection to ₹72.5 crore within two days of its release.
Language distribution
'Game Changer' released in 5 languages across India
Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar, hit theaters in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—on Friday.
It earned the most from its Telugu version with ₹41.25 crore on Friday and ₹12.7 crore on Saturday.
The Hindi version came next with ₹7.5 crore and ₹7 crore earnings respectively on the first two days of release.
Father's praise
Chiranjeevi expressed appreciation for 'Game Changer'
Chiranjeevi, the father of lead actor Charan, took to social media to express his admiration for Game Changer.
He praised Charan's dual roles, writing, "Delighted to see lots of appreciation for @AlwaysRamCharan who excels as Appanna, the righteous ideologue & Ram Nandan."
He also congratulated the entire cast and crew on their work in this "topical and purposeful political drama."
OTT release
'Game Changer' to be released on Prime Video
After its theatrical run, Game Changer will be available on Amazon Prime Video. However, the date for this digital release has not been confirmed yet.
The film was released along with Sonu Sood's directorial debut, Fateh.
Despite the initial dip in box office collections, it remains to be seen how Game Changer will fare in the coming days.