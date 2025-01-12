What's the story

The pan-Indian political drama Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, witnessed a major drop in box office collections on its second day.

After a solid opening with ₹51 crore earnings, the film's revenue plummeted by 58% to ₹21.5 crore on Saturday.

This surprising downturn has taken the movie's total collection to ₹72.5 crore within two days of its release.