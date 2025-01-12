What's the story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reprise his role as Inspector Jatil Yadav in the sequel to the critically acclaimed Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai.

The first part of the shooting schedule started in Delhi on January 9, Mid-Day reported.

Directed by Honey Trehan, the sequel will pick up from where the original story ended and will include four lead characters from its predecessor, including Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Ila Arun.