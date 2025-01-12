'Raat Akeli Hai 2': Radhika Apte to play 'darker' character
What's the story
Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reprise his role as Inspector Jatil Yadav in the sequel to the critically acclaimed Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai.
The first part of the shooting schedule started in Delhi on January 9, Mid-Day reported.
Directed by Honey Trehan, the sequel will pick up from where the original story ended and will include four lead characters from its predecessor, including Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Ila Arun.
Character development
Details about Apte's character
Apte, who became a mother in December last year, is on maternity leave and will join the cast in February.
Her character in the sequel is expected to be "darker" with a "twist."
A source said, "A lot of Honey's research is based on real-life situations and cops so there is a lot of authenticity in his work."
New narrative
'Raat Akeli Hai 2' will introduce a fresh crime story
The sequel to Raat Akeli Hai will bring a fresh crime story, with the only connection to the original being Apte (who plays Radha), Dhulia as senior SP Lalji Shukla IPS, and Arun (as Sarita Kumari, Jatil's mother).
"The film opens with Jatil enjoying domestic bliss with Radha, till a new series of crimes unfold and he is asked to solve the case."
Filming locations
Film to be shot across 4 Indian cities
The sequel will be shot in four Indian cities: Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Mumbai over the course of two months.
The film is likely to wrap up by March 12 in Mumbai.
The source added, "Everything is being shot in a hush-hush manner as the OTT channel wants to announce the sequel in a planned manner."
Per Peeping Moon, Chitrangda Singh is also a part of the sequel.