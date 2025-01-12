Will Netflix's 'American Primeval' return for S02? Director teases possibilities
What's the story
Set in 1857 Utah Territory, the recent Netflix series American Primeval has enthralled viewers with its portrayal of clashes between Indigenous peoples, white settlers, and Mormon believers.
The six-part series largely revolves around Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin) and her young son Devin (Preston Mota) as they traverse the brutal landscape with Isaac Reed (Taylor Kitsch) and Two Moons (Shawnee Pourier).
Despite the high death count in S01, director and executive producer Peter Berg has teased a possible second season.
Director's take
Berg expressed affection for surviving characters, hinted at S02
Speaking to Decider, Berg said, "You know, after we wrapped and I looked at all the actors—the ones that were still alive—I felt such affection for them."
"And I do think there are many ways that we could go."
However, he added that he'd need to "thaw out" from filming in cold mountain conditions, and hinted at a return if they filmed in warmer locations.
Key factor
Indigenous consultant Julie O'Keefe's return could influence S02
Berg also teased that Indigenous Consultant Julie O'Keefe's return could sway his decision on a possible second season.
He said, "If [Indigenous Consultant] Julie [O'Keefe] will come back, I'd be up for discussing it."
To this, O'Keefe jokingly replied, "As long as I don't have to have ice cleats again, I definitely will come back."
Plot speculation
Potential plot and timeline for 'American Primeval' S02
The first season ended with Sara, Devin, and Two Moons choosing to head to California.
If they reach there by early 1858, they would witness the Bald Hills War between US government forces and local militias against several native tribes.
This historical event could make for a plot point in a second season.
However, fans may have to wait until late 2026/early 2027 for its release considering the production timeline of the first season.