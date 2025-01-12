What's the story

Set in 1857 Utah Territory, the recent Netflix series American Primeval has enthralled viewers with its portrayal of clashes between Indigenous peoples, white settlers, and Mormon believers.

The six-part series largely revolves around Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin) and her young son Devin (Preston Mota) as they traverse the brutal landscape with Isaac Reed (Taylor Kitsch) and Two Moons (Shawnee Pourier).

Despite the high death count in S01, director and executive producer Peter Berg has teased a possible second season.