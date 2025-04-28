What's the story

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, a key face of the MTV reality show Roadies, has hinted at leaving the series after several seasons.

Dhupia, who has been a prominent figure on the show since 2016, shared emotional photos from the Roadies XX set.

The photos, along with her heartfelt caption on an Instagram post, led fans to believe that her journey with the show may have come to an end.