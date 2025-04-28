Is Neha Dhupia quitting 'Roadies'?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, a key face of the MTV reality show Roadies, has hinted at leaving the series after several seasons.
Dhupia, who has been a prominent figure on the show since 2016, shared emotional photos from the Roadies XX set.
The photos, along with her heartfelt caption on an Instagram post, led fans to believe that her journey with the show may have come to an end.
Instagram post
Dhupia's cryptic post that fueled rumors
In her post, Dhupia shared several intimate moments with fellow gang leaders, including Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula.
The caption said, "Not me but someone called me a lioness and them my cubs (that's why the loss made it even harder) ... watch the last few images to know what I mean .... As for the rest, the endless hugs made it all less hard (sic)."
This message left fans questioning whether she was signaling her departure from the show.
Argument
Heated argument between Dhupia and Gulati added to tensions
Things have been tense between Dhupia and Gulati, and it escalated as per the most recent teaser of Roadies.
The disagreement grew so intense that Dhupia left the set. The altercation began when Gulati strongly objected to Dhupia's comments about him, leading to a verbal clash.
Despite this, Dhupia posted a picture with Gulati, making it unclear whether the argument contributed to her possible departure from the show.
However, the post can be a regular update about the eliminations, too.
Health scare
Earlier, Dhupia suffered a health scare on 'Roadies' set
Earlier, while shooting, Dhupia suffered a minor health scare on set. After the incident, she reassured her fans about her health.
Fans have flooded social media, with many praising her leadership skills and the authentic connections she builds with her team.
Viewers can continue to watch the drama unfold in the brand new episodes of Roadies every Saturday and Sunday at 7:00pm on MTV India. The reality show also streams online on JioHotstar.