'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser reveals new deadly gumball game
What's the story
Netflix has dropped the first teaser for the much-anticipated third season of its record-breaking South Korean drama, Squid Game.
The teaser gives a chilling glimpse into the series' final chapter, with protagonist Seong Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) return to the deadly games.
The upcoming season promises new high-stakes challenges and shocking twists that will bring the show to its dramatic conclusion.
Take a look at the teaser
It’s time to play the final games 🔴🔵— Netflix (@netflix) May
Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27. pic.twitter.com/5ZyZ9HVl2Z
5, 2025
Plot details
Gi-hun's struggle and the Front Man's next move
The teaser opens with Gi-hun being brought back to the contestant compound inside one of the black coffins reserved for fallen players.
After his failed rebellion in Season 2, Gi-hun is forced to make the impossible choice again as he fights to dismantle the games from within.
Meanwhile, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) prepares for his next move, welcoming a new group of VIPs who were notably absent in Season 2.
Teaser insights
New game and shocking revelation in Season 3
One of the biggest reveals in the teaser is a new game featuring a giant gumball machine.
Players are given either red or blue gumballs, which will decide how they will fare in the next challenge.
Netflix has teased that these colors are life-altering choices, but the game itself remains a mystery.
The teaser also hints at deadlier games, betrayals, and a shocking revelation involving a newborn baby.
Premiere date
'Squid Game' Season 3 to premiere on June 27
Netflix has confirmed Squid Game's third season will premiere on June 27, marking the series' final installment.
The season is expected to answer lingering questions, resolve character arcs, and deliver a brutal, emotional finale that will test the limits of survival.
With the upcoming season being the grand finale, fans are eagerly speculating that Gi-hun will finally break the cycle and end the games for good, or if the Front Man's grip will prove too strong.