What's the story

The queen is never late, others are simply early.

And, the queen of the Met Gala, Rihanna, once again proved the same.

Arriving fashionably after 10:00pm, she made the wait worth it with her elegant take on Black dandyism.

What's more, she debuted her baby bump, thereby confirming her third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, who was also a co-chair at the 2025 event.

The duo is already parents to sons RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.