Rihanna confirms third pregnancy at Met Gala 2025
What's the story
The queen is never late, others are simply early.
And, the queen of the Met Gala, Rihanna, once again proved the same.
Arriving fashionably after 10:00pm, she made the wait worth it with her elegant take on Black dandyism.
What's more, she debuted her baby bump, thereby confirming her third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, who was also a co-chair at the 2025 event.
The duo is already parents to sons RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.
Pregnancy reveal
Pregnancy speculation had begun earlier in the evening
Ahead of the event, Rihanna was seen in a body-hugging gray two-piece knit set, paired with stilettos and sheer knee-high socks. She also donned a vintage cloche hat.
Interestingly, social media posts by photographer Miles Diggs had confirmed the pregnancy rumors, as he posted photos of her earlier in the day.
Later, he shared another click of Rihanna in her final custom Marc Jacobs look, captioning it "Fashionably late."
Fashion statement
Rihanna's custom Marc Jacobs ensemble for Met Gala
Sticking to the evening's dress code, Tailored for You, Rihanna donned a custom wool suit by Marc Jacobs.
The menswear-inspired yet distinctly feminine ensemble comprised of a barathea wool Spencer jacket, a wool morning-stripe bustier bodysuit, and a pinstriped skirt with a bustle.
An oversized custom Marc Jacobs x Stephen Jones hat topped it off, while pumps gave a retro twist.
Fashion legacy
Rihanna's history of unforgettable Met Gala looks
This isn't the first time Rihanna has kept everyone on the edge of their seats; she was also the last one to arrive at the 2023 Met Gala, where she was visibly pregnant and draped in oversized white Valentino blooms.
Rihanna made her Met Gala debut in 2007, at the age of 19.
Since then, she has donned some of the most unforgettable outfits in Met Gala history, including that canary yellow Guo Pei gown in 2015.