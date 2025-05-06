What makes Isha Ambani's Met Gala necklace so incredibly special?
Isha Ambani, daughter of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, turned heads on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet, aka the "Oscars of Fashion."
The Ambani heir is known for her creative interpretations of the event's theme, and this year was no different.
Ambani's outfit was a one-of-a-kind interpretation of the Met Gala 2025 theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which celebrates black fashion, innovation, and tailoring.
Outfit details
Ambani's outfit: A tribute to Indian craftsmanship
Ambani's ensemble included an exquisite white overcoat with sculpted corset-style bustier and matching black trousers, all designed by Anamika Khanna.
The overcoat had stunning embroidery with gold, ruby, and emerald detailing, showcasing Indian craftsmanship on a global platform.
The bustier had intricate cutwork and pearl embellishments, paying tribute to royal Indian jewels.
Her look was finished with subtle lipstick, defined eye make-up, and hair tied in a ponytail.
Jewelry
Ambani's jewelry choice: A nod to India's royal history
Ambani's statement layered a pearl and diamond necklace, stirring memories of India's royal history.
The necklace is the legendary Toussaint necklace, inspired by the piece worn by Raja Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji Jadeja of Nawanagar, after whom the Ranji Trophy is named.
Cartier reimagined this significant piece of Indian history for the Hollywood film Ocean's 8. The original necklace was lost after its commissioning by the king, but was recreated by Cartier.
Necklace history
The history of the Toussaint necklace
The original Toussaint necklace was touted as "the finest cascade of colored diamonds in the world" because of its many gemstones of different colors. The focal point of the necklace was its Queen of Holland diamond, a whopping 136.25 carat!
Although the original piece commissioned by the king was lost following his exile, Cartier recreated it and held an exhibition at their New York mansion, where it was a showstopper.
Take a look at Ambani's gorgeous look
