How to pick sunglasses that suit your face
What's the story
Sunglasses are more than just a fashion accessory, they're a statement piece that can take your look a notch higher.
Celebrities often set trends with their eyewear choices, giving timeless tips that work for every face shape.
Be it round, oval, square or heart-shaped, these celebrity-inspired sunglasses tips will help you find the perfect pair to complement your features and elevate your style effortlessly.
Oversized frames
Choose oversized frames for round faces
For those with round faces, oversized frames can do wonders in defining and balancing softer features.
Celebrities with the same face shape usually go for oversized frames that create an illusion of length and structure.
Not only does the choice add a touch of glam, but it also helps in giving the face an elongated look.
Aviator style
Aviators suit oval faces perfectly
The best part about oval faces? You can pull off almost any sunglasses style. But if we talk about celebrities with an oval face, aviators are a go-to classic.
The teardrop shape of aviators suits the well-balanced oval shape and adds a touch of sophistication and timelessness.
Round frames
Square faces benefit from round frames
Celebrities blessed with square faces usually opt for round frames in order to soften their angular jawlines and prominent cheekbones.
The contrast of the frame shape and facial structure creates harmony and makes it a chic addition to any outfit.
This style is perfect for balancing out strong facial features.
Cat-eye style
Cat-eye sunglasses enhance heart-shaped faces
Heart-shaped faces are characterized by wider foreheads and narrower chins, which makes cat-eye sunglasses a perfect choice.
This style draws attention upward while balancing the width at the top of the face.
Many celebrities love cat-eye frames for the way they add flair without overpowering soft features.
Wayfarer Design
Wayfarers are universally flattering
Wayfarers have stood the test of time as one of the most universally flattering styles to date.
Its classic design goes with almost every face shape by providing clean lines that neither overpowers nor underwhelms facial features.
Celebrities often rely on wayfarers when looking for reliable yet stylish eyewear options for any occasion or ensemble.