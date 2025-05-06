What's the story

Bushra Ansari, a well-known Pakistani actor, recently slammed celebrated Indian writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar for his comments on the current political climate between India and Pakistan.

In a video that has gone viral, Ansari can be seen asking Akhtar to stay away from such talks, adding he should follow veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's example of silence.

She said, "Marne mein aapke do ghanta reh gaye hai (You have one foot in the grave already)."