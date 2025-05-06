'Be quiet': Pakistani actor bashes Javed Akhtar for Pahalgam comments
What's the story
Bushra Ansari, a well-known Pakistani actor, recently slammed celebrated Indian writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar for his comments on the current political climate between India and Pakistan.
In a video that has gone viral, Ansari can be seen asking Akhtar to stay away from such talks, adding he should follow veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's example of silence.
She said, "Marne mein aapke do ghanta reh gaye hai (You have one foot in the grave already)."
Criticism
'He couldn't even get a house on rent in Mumbai...'
In the video, Ansari lambasts Akhtar in Hindi, saying, "Our so-called writer needed an excuse to start speaking."
"Actually unko toh makaan kiraaye pe nahi milta tha Bombay mein (He couldn't even get a house on rent in Mumbai). Apni existence ke liye jitni chahe woh baatein karsakte hai (He can say whatever he wants for his existence)...Pata nahi kya kya bol rahe hai aap (I don't know what you're saying)."
"Chalo ji chup karjaaye aap (Now, be quite)."
Akhtar's comments
What had Akhtar said after the Pahalgam attack?
Previously, while inaugurating a festival, Akhtar had urged Indian authorities to act against those behind the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed over two dozen tourists.
As quoted by ANI, Akhtar had said, "This has happened not just once but several times. I request that the Central Government take immediate steps."
"Do something so that the mad Army chief there (Pakistan), no sensible person can make a speech like he does."