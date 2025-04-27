What's the story

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, who is known for her candor, recently spoke about the film Koshish, where she was replaced by Jaya Bachchan.

The film was directed by Gulzar and also featured Sanjeev Kumar, Dina Pathak, Asrani, Seema Deo, and Dilip Kumar in a guest appearance.

Chatterjee recently spoke to journalist Subhash K Jha about why she lost the movie.