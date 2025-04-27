Why Moushumi Chatterjee lost 'Koshish' to Jaya Bachchan
What's the story
Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, who is known for her candor, recently spoke about the film Koshish, where she was replaced by Jaya Bachchan.
The film was directed by Gulzar and also featured Sanjeev Kumar, Dina Pathak, Asrani, Seema Deo, and Dilip Kumar in a guest appearance.
Chatterjee recently spoke to journalist Subhash K Jha about why she lost the movie.
Misbehavior
'Would never compromise with my dignity'
Chatterjee said, "That's because I would never compromise with my dignity, no matter what."
"All that is in the past. Gulzar and I made up and did Angoor many years later."
She also spoke about her experiences with male co-stars and admitted to having slapped actors who misbehaved with her.
"They deserved it, they were sexist."
"You have to see both sides of the coin. The heroes used to flirt with the heroines, and they expected the heroines to reciprocate."
Career
Chatterjee's journey in Indian cinema
Chatterjee is a revered name in Indian cinema, who worked in Hindi and Bengali films.
She shot to fame in the 1970s and the 1980s with her effortless acting and range of roles.
Some of her most famous films are Piku, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, and Anuraag, among others.