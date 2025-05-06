The skirt donned by Poonawalla was not just a fashion statement, but a piece of history.

The fabric of the skirt was a blend of hand-embroidered silken threads, making a case for India's rich legacy of craftsmanship.

To go with the skirt, she wore a corset-cummerbund with a vintage French lace bralette, edged in scalloped pearls.

The combination perfectly captured the spirit of dandyism, where structured form meets understated luxury.