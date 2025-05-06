Natasha Poonawalla's custom Manish Malhotra gown honors Parsi Gara heritage
Fashionista Natasha Poonawalla took the 2025 Met Gala by storm in a custom-made Manish Malhotra outfit.
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the ensemble paid homage to Poonawalla's Parsi roots and highlighted Indian craftsmanship.
The standout feature of her outfit was a sculpted fishtail skirt made from two vintage Parsi Gara saris, one of which was a century-old piece from the archives.
Skirt details
Poonawalla rocked a corset-cummerbund and vintage lace bralette
The skirt donned by Poonawalla was not just a fashion statement, but a piece of history.
The fabric of the skirt was a blend of hand-embroidered silken threads, making a case for India's rich legacy of craftsmanship.
To go with the skirt, she wore a corset-cummerbund with a vintage French lace bralette, edged in scalloped pearls.
The combination perfectly captured the spirit of dandyism, where structured form meets understated luxury.
The detailing of Poonawalla's gorgeous outfit
Ensemble details
Poonawalla's outfit: A perfect blend of tradition and modernity
Poonawalla's outfit was a perfect blend of tradition and modernity.
A sharply tailored black Gara jacket with bold shoulders and an imperial purple lining added a regal touch to her ensemble.
In line with the year's theme, the jacket was paired with a sculptural lace cravat by Atelier Biser.
She completed the look with a miniature Chanel pearl-trimmed box bag.
