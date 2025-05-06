Even Shah Rukh Khan had to introduce himself at Met
Globally acclaimed for his work in Hindi cinema, Shah Rukh Khan made his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala on Monday (Tuesday morning in India).
However, a video from the event saw him introducing himself to international journalists with a simple, "I am Shah Rukh."
The clip went viral, with fans and netizens expressing surprise that even a global icon had to introduce himself.
The actor's look for the night was designed by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Khan wanted the outfit to be either black or white
In a separate interview with Vogue on the red carpet, Khan and Mukherjee spoke about the outfit and its significance. He revealed he was doing it all for his children.
When asked what his outfit was, Khan told Mukherjee to keep it black or white. He expressed comfort in his luxurious attire, saying that feeling good was what mattered most.
The actor wore a sharp black suit, multiple layers of necklaces, and a cane topped with a tiger head.
King Khan's accessories and presence sparked buzz at Met Gala
Khan paired the suit with black boots and dark sunglasses.
But what really stood out were his accessories—especially the layered gold chains. One of them had the letter 'K,' which many believe is a nod to his title "King Khan."
Mukherjee also shared that Khan is one of the biggest stars worldwide and revealed that a crowd nearly caused a stampede outside their hotel when he stepped out to leave for the Met Gala.