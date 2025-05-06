What's the story

Globally acclaimed for his work in Hindi cinema, Shah Rukh Khan made his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala on Monday (Tuesday morning in India).

However, a video from the event saw him introducing himself to international journalists with a simple, "I am Shah Rukh."

The clip went viral, with fans and netizens expressing surprise that even a global icon had to introduce himself.

The actor's look for the night was designed by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.