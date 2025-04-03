SRK-Juhi's 'Darr' to hit theaters again on April 4
What's the story
The iconic psychological thriller Darr, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol, will be released in theaters again on Friday.
The news was announced by the official production house of the 1993 film, Yash Raj Films, on Thursday.
The announcement came along with a poster of the film and a caption encouraging fans to book their tickets.
Film overview
'Darr' plot and cast details
Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, Darr is the story of Rahul (Khan), whose obsessive love for Kiran (Chawla) leads to dangerous confrontations with her fiance, Sunil (Deol).
Anupam Kher, Tanvi Azmi, and Dalip Tahil play important roles in the film.
Another highlight of the film is the haunting soundtrack, composed by Shiv-Hari, which has iconic songs like Jaadu Teri Nazar and Tu Mere Saamne.
Casting controversies
'Darr' faced initial casting problems
Darr had casting problems to begin with. Actors Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Salman Khan reportedly rejected the film.
Aamir walked out, citing "creative differences" with Chopra. In an interview, he explained, "The soul Yash ji was trying to put in the film through me...If I was doing it, it would have gone wrong. I don't regret not doing it."
Interestingly, rumors also suggest that Deol was offered the villainous role before he was finalized for the lead hero, Sunil.
Disputes
Deol's fallout with Chopra and Khan
Despite the film's commercial success, Deol was reportedly unhappy with Khan's portrayal of an obsessive lover overshadowing his goody two-shoes role.
This led to a fallout between Deol and Chopra, with Deol stating, "I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don't function in this manner. Maybe that's the way they want to get their stardom. I'll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn't a man of his words."
Revisit
'Darr' re-release : A chance to revisit a classic
While Darr sparked debate over romanticizing obsession, it also cemented Khan's status as a superstar.
Now, the film is all set for a re-release at PVR INOX, Cinepolis, and Miraj cinemas on April 4, 2025.
This will give the audiences a chance to revisit the film's gripping narrative and performances on the big screen once again.
Twitter Post
Book your tickets now!
Experience this iconic tale on the big screen again!#Darr re-releasing in cinemas tomorrow. Book your tickets now! https://t.co/PzgxulGmNK | https://t.co/kEW7K2qPey@_PVRCinemas | @INOXMovies | @IndiaCinepolis | @MirajCinemas pic.twitter.com/jtq8nO7Sn0— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 3, 2025