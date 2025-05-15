Aamir Khan faces backlash for delayed post on 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
Aamir Khan is once again at the receiving end of boycott calls, this time for a delayed post on Operation Sindoor by his production house.
The trailer of Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par was launched on Tuesday, marking his return to the big screen after three years.
However, controversy ensued when his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, belatedly congratulated the "heroes of Operation Sindoor" on the same day—something many found suspicious.
Controversial post
'Saluting the heroes of Operation Sindoor...'
On Tuesday, the production house took to Instagram to post a note congratulating the nation and armed forces for Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory attack against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack.
The note read, "Saluting the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces for their courage, bravery, and commitment to the security of our nation. Thank you to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his leadership and resolve."
It concluded with "Jai Hind."
Mixed reactions
Fans are divided over the post's timing
While many fans appreciated the production house's post, others bashed it as "too little too late," particularly since Operation Sindoor was conducted over a week ago.
By Thursday morning, #BoycottAamirKhan began trending on Twitter.
"This (snake emoji) broke his 'maun vrat' to promote his movie #SitareZameenPar," one user tweeted.
Another shared a screenshot of AKP's note and added, "Because his movie's trailer was going to release today, this is what the b**** did yesterday. Until then, he was quiet!"
Twitter Post
Netizens reacting to Khan's post
This 🐍 broke his मोंन व्रत to promote his move #SitareZameenPar.— Hindu Lioness (@randomblobers) May 14, 2025
Hindus and Indians you know what to do.
Retweet #boycottSitareZameenPar#BoycottBollywood#BoycottAamirKhan#BoycottTurkey#BoycottTurkeyAzerbaijanpic.twitter.com/VAl4EGyodm
Escalating backlash
Criticism intensified on social media
The criticism spilled over to social media, with a few users calling on audiences to "teach him a lesson."
One user tweeted, "He hates India. He felt unsafe in India. No one posted after 26 Hindus were massacred. Not one post supporting the Indian Army in the War. #BoycottAamirKhan."
Another user wrote, "#NeverForget Time has come to teach some a lesson! #BoycottTurkey #BoycottAamirKhan."
Notably, Sitaare Zameen Par trailer was postponed in light of the Pahalgam tragedy.
Twitter Post
More reactions
#NeverForget Time has come to teach some a lesson! #BoycottTurkey#BoycottAamirKhanpic.twitter.com/LLRLFUMp99— Ashtalakshmi 🇮🇳 (@Ashtalakshmi8) May 14, 2025
Film details
Khan's upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par': A brief overview
Sitaare Zameen Par is helmed by RS Prasanna and serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par.
The movie will introduce 10 debut actors and see Khan as a basketball coach, training a team of "intellectually disabled" people.
Genelia Deshmukh also stars in the movie. Divy Nidhi Sharma has penned the screenplay, and Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to release on June 20.