What's the story

Aamir Khan is once again at the receiving end of boycott calls, this time for a delayed post on Operation Sindoor by his production house.

The trailer of Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par was launched on Tuesday, marking his return to the big screen after three years.

However, controversy ensued when his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, belatedly congratulated the "heroes of Operation Sindoor" on the same day—something many found suspicious.