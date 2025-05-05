Poster reveals 'GoT' star's role in 'Tanvi The Great'
What's the story
Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen will make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Tanvi The Great.
The movie is directed by Anupam Kher and will feature Glen as Michael Simmons, a pivotal character.
Kher took to social media to announce the news, adding that he and Glen became friends while working together on the BBC series Mrs. Wilson.
The newly released poster features Glen, who is looking sharp and thoughtful against a scenic mountainous backdrop.
Character details
Glen was Ser Jorah Mormont on 'Game of Thrones'
In Tanvi the Great, Glen will play Simmons, one of the most key characters in the movie.
The poster hints at the emotional and dramatic depth of his character.
Kher said he was thrilled to have Glen on board as he brings "not only the brilliance but also the gravitas, warmth, and compassion so needed in the film."
This is a huge cultural crossover with Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones, entering Hindi cinema.
Fan reaction
Excitement among fans for Glen's Bollywood debut
The announcement of Glen's role in Tanvi The Great has sent fans into a tizzy.
The social media was abuzz with heartwarming reactions, such as "OMG! Ser Jorah Mormont in Tanvi The Great! I absolutely love his acting!"
Another comment added, "Yeh movie toh Box Office Khalisi kar degi! (This film is going to conquer the box office like Khaleesi conquers kingdoms)."
"Wwowww!!! Eagerly awaited, Sir!!!" added a third user.
Film details
'Tanvi The Great': A star-studded project
With Shubangi Dutt making her acting debut and Oscar-winner MM Keeravani scoring the music, Tanvi The Great is already shaping up to be a star-studded project.
The film is produced by Anupam Kher Studios, NFDC, and Lower Middle Class Corporation.
Fans are eagerly anticipating the film's release, hoping it will be a global desi epic.