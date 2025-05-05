What's the story

Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen will make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Tanvi The Great.

The movie is directed by Anupam Kher and will feature Glen as Michael Simmons, a pivotal character.

Kher took to social media to announce the news, adding that he and Glen became friends while working together on the BBC series Mrs. Wilson.

The newly released poster features Glen, who is looking sharp and thoughtful against a scenic mountainous backdrop.