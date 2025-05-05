'Sitaare Zameen...': Aamir promises love, laughter, happiness in first poster
What's the story
Aamir Khan Productions has finally unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.
The poster sees Aamir Khan amid a lively group of differently-abled people, hinting at a fun-filled and heartwarming narrative.
The poster promotes inclusivity with the tagline, "Sabka apna apna normal."
The film is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.
Twitter Post
Here's the first poster
A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness.#SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres.— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 5, 2025
Role details
Khan's character is 'brash' and 'politically incorrect'
Speaking about his character, Khan earlier said, "This time I play Gulshan- a man who is the complete opposite of Nikumbh. He's brash, politically incorrect, and insults everyone."
"He fights with his wife, his mother, and beats up his senior coach. He's a basketball coach with deep-rooted internal issues."
The project also stars Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh.
Filmography
Khan's previous films: A blend of comedy and drama
Khan, who is known for his versatile roles, has headlined socially relevant movies like 3 Idiots, PK, and Laal Singh Chaddha.
His production house has also produced successful flicks like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, and Dangal.
Sitaare Zameen Par is anticipated to be another solid film in his filmography, providing viewers with a unique cinematic experience.
It is directed by RS Prasanna and is a remake of the Spanish movie Campeones.