What's the story

Aamir Khan Productions has finally unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

The poster sees Aamir Khan amid a lively group of differently-abled people, hinting at a fun-filled and heartwarming narrative.

The poster promotes inclusivity with the tagline, "Sabka apna apna normal."

The film is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.