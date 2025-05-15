What's the story

The much-awaited Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, will now release on May 23.

The decision came after a court directed the movie to be released, ending a legal tussle between Maddock Films and PVR Inox Cinemas.

The tussle started when Maddock Films called off the movie's theatrical release a day before its premiere date, amidst rising Indo-Pak border tensions.