'Bhool Chuk Maaf' isn't skipping theaters after all
What's the story
The much-awaited Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, will now release on May 23.
The decision came after a court directed the movie to be released, ending a legal tussle between Maddock Films and PVR Inox Cinemas.
The tussle started when Maddock Films called off the movie's theatrical release a day before its premiere date, amidst rising Indo-Pak border tensions.
Legal battle
PVR Inox's lawsuit over 'Bhool Chuk Maaf's abrupt digital release
Maddock Films's abrupt decision to choose a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video miffed PVR Inox. This prompted the latter to sue Maddock for breach of contract, seeking ₹60cr in damages.
However, the issue has now been settled in court with the filmmakers being ordered to release the movie in theaters.
But, there is a catch.
Streaming shift
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' to have a shortened digital release window
Notably, the court has made an exception to the standard digital release window for Hindi films, which is usually eight weeks after the theatrical release.
"Bhool Chuk Maaf will debut on Prime Video in just two weeks — on June 6, as per the court's directive," the source added.
After the court's order for a theatrical release, PVR Inox has reportedly withdrawn its demand for monetary compensation.
Film details
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is a rom-com directed by Karan Sharma
Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romantic comedy with an interesting twist. The film also stars Seema Pahwa and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.
The new release plan is likely to revive its buzz as promotions are set to kick off again from Thursday.