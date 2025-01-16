'Chhaava': Vicky Kaushal is unrecognizable as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj
What's the story
Maddock Films, one of India's leading production houses, has unveiled the first look at its historical epic Chhaava. The film features Vicky Kaushal as the legendary Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
This is Maddock Films's first foray into the historical epic genre and stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna alongside Kaushal.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film narrates Sambhaji Maharaj's life after he became king in 1681.
Historical significance
'Chhaava' pays tribute to Maratha Empire's crucial period
Along with the poster, makers announced that the trailer will come on January 22.
Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, ruled the Maratha Empire during a crucial period of Indian history.
His reign was marked by constant battles with the Mughal Empire and other powers.
He is best remembered for defending the Maratha kingdom and his legendary courage in adversity.
The term "Chhaava (lion's cub)" was frequently used to refer to him.
Role preparation
Kaushal's transformation and producer's pride in 'Chhaava'
Kaushal underwent a massive transformation for his role in Chhaava, donning elaborate period costumes and royal attire.
Dinesh Vijan, the founder of Maddock Films and producer of Chhaava, said he was immensely proud to tell the story of India's Chhaava through this film.
He said, "He was a true warrior and visionary leader whose story is long overdue for the big screen. Through this film, we aim to celebrate the incredible legacy of this iconic figure."
Production success
Maddock Films's successful streak and future plans
Maddock Films had a great 2024 with hits such as the sci-fi rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, horror-comedy Munjya, and Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree.
The company recently announced a slate of eight interconnected films in the horror-comedy genre, which will be released over the next four years.
Chhaava will be released theatrically on February 14.
Sambhaji ascended the throne on January 16, 1681!
On 16th January 1681, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Rajyabhishek ceremony marked the beginning of a legendary legacy!— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) January 16, 2025
344 years later, we bring his story of unshaken courage and glory to life.#ChhaavaTrailer out on 22nd January!
Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025.… pic.twitter.com/uYLkilI57L