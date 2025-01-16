What's the story

Maddock Films, one of India's leading production houses, has unveiled the first look at its historical epic Chhaava. The film features Vicky Kaushal as the legendary Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

This is Maddock Films's first foray into the historical epic genre and stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna alongside Kaushal.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film narrates Sambhaji Maharaj's life after he became king in 1681.