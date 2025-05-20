What's the story

In a delightful revelation at a press conference for Yogi Da in Chennai, Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika announced their wedding date.

They revealed they will be tying the knot on August 29, which happens to be Vishal's birthday.

Dhanshika revealed they had initially planned to keep their relationship a secret till they got married. But since reports of their relationship went viral, they decided to go public sooner.