Tamil star Vishal to marry Dhanshika on his birthday
What's the story
In a delightful revelation at a press conference for Yogi Da in Chennai, Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika announced their wedding date.
They revealed they will be tying the knot on August 29, which happens to be Vishal's birthday.
Dhanshika revealed they had initially planned to keep their relationship a secret till they got married. But since reports of their relationship went viral, they decided to go public sooner.
Relationship reveal
'We felt that there was nothing to hide'
"We didn't want to announce the press conference. However, a news report went viral this morning. We felt that there was nothing to hide," she explained.
Dhansika revealed that she has known Vishal for 15 years and he always treated her with respect during their meetings. She said that during a tough phase, he visited her home and spoke up for her, adding that no other actor had ever done so. She described his gesture as very sweet.
Commitment and support
Vishal's excitement and commitment to Dhanshika's career
Vishal further said he was equally excited about the impending marriage.
"My marriage is fixed. I've got a girl. Dhansika's father is here and with his blessings, I'm introducing her," he said.
He promised Dhanshika would continue to act after marriage, as he didn't want her talent to be locked.
"I trust her," he added, stating he was confident about their relationship.