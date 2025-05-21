Mohanlal announces biography 'Mukharagam' on his 65th birthday
What's the story
Indian film superstar Mohanlal, known for his illustrious acting career, has announced the release of his biography, Mukharagam, on his 65th birthday.
The book, penned by Bhanu Prakash, will chronicle Mohanlal's 47-year-long journey in the film industry.
Taking to social media, the actor announced that the biography will be launched on December 25, 2025, marking the 47th year of his entry into cinema.
Biography details
'Mukharagam' to feature foreword by MT Vasudevan Nair
In a video message on social media, Mohanlal thanked writer Prakash and announced that Mathrubhumi Books will publish Mukharagam.
The book will also include a foreword by celebrated writer MT Vasudevan Nair.
"This book covers various aspects of my life that have continued for 47 years. These are the efforts of Bhanu Prakash to write and translate my life into words. The volume will be published on December 25, 2025," he said.
Twitter Post
Check out the announcement here
#മുഖരാഗം#Mukharagampic.twitter.com/llaGtckz5u— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 21, 2025
Career highlights
Mohanlal's successful year in cinema
It has been an eventful year for Mohanlal in cinema, with two blockbusters in his kitty.
His first release of 2025 was Lucifer 2, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.
Next, he appeared in Thudarum, a film that reminded audiences of his early performances and became the first Malayalam film to go past ₹100 crore at the Kerala box office.
Future plans
Mohanlal's upcoming projects and completed films
Mohanlal continues to experiment with genres and set movie standards. He recently wrapped up shooting Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad and based on a story by Akhil Sathyan.
The film has an ensemble cast of Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, and SP Charan.
The actor also has a film, MMMN, with Mammootty and Nayanthara in the pipeline and a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa.