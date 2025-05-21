What's the story

Indian film superstar Mohanlal, known for his illustrious acting career, has announced the release of his biography, Mukharagam, on his 65th birthday.

The book, penned by Bhanu Prakash, will chronicle Mohanlal's 47-year-long journey in the film industry.

Taking to social media, the actor announced that the biography will be launched on December 25, 2025, marking the 47th year of his entry into cinema.