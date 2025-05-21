'Bhool Chuk Maaf,' 'Kapkapiii': Movies hitting theaters this Friday
What's the story
As the week progresses, cinephiles are in for a treat with a bunch of films releasing in theaters on Friday.
From the Bollywood romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, to Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii, there is something for everyone.
Here's what to watch in theaters this Friday.
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' and 'Kesari Veer'
Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around Ranjan (Rao), a Varanasi-based small-town boy who gets a government job to marry Titli (Gabbi).
However, he forgets the vow he made to Lord Shiva and gets stuck in a time loop until he redeems himself.
It is directed by Karan Sharma.
Kesari Veer, featuring Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, tells the story of Hamirji Gohil, a warrior who opposed the Tughlaq Empire to save the Somnath Temple.
It's directed by Prince Dhiman.
'Kapkapiii' and 'Pune Highway'
Another movie releasing the same day is Kapkapiii, featuring Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Jay Thakkar.
In the movie, a bunch of friends accidentally unleash a spirit while playing a Ouija board. It's helmed by the late Sangeeth Sivan.
Additionally, if you are looking for a mystery thriller, you can watch Pune Highway.
It features Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh and is a suspenseful tale of a dead body.
Bugs Bhargava and Krishna Rahul da Cunha have directed it.
'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Ace'
Disney's 2002 film Lilo & Stitch finally has a live-action remake that'll hit the big screens this Friday.
It stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai and tells the story of a lonely girl adopting an alien.
The week also marks the release of Ace.
In the flick, Vijay Sethupathi movs to a foreign country in hopes to build a new life but in the process gets caught up in a daring heist.
The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth.