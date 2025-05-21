Italian villa, Hyderabad mansion: Inside Prabhas's luxurious ₹124cr real-estate empire
What's the story
Pan-India superstar Prabhas has an awe-inspiring real estate portfolio worth a staggering ₹124 crore, per ET Now.
His primary residence, a mansion in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills, is estimated to be worth a whopping ₹60 crore.
The property, often compared to a large film set, features an indoor swimming pool and Zen-style gardens.
The very definition of opulence, isn't it?
Mansion details
More about Prabhas's Hyderabad mansion
The mansion's interiors feature a white-and-wood aesthetic, minimalist designs, and larger-than-life chandeliers, added the report.
It is located strategically between Peddamma Temple and top studios like Annapurna and Ramanaidu.
It also has a spa zone and imported gym equipment for the superstar's comfort.
International properties
Prabhas's international properties: An Italian villa and a Mumbai home
Besides his Hyderabad mansion, Prabhas also owns a luxury villa in Italy, which he rents out for ₹40 lakh a month.
The villa has vintage stone walls, terracotta tiles, and a well-stocked bar.
He is also believed to own a home in Mumbai, where he stays due to proximity to major production houses and industry events.
However, it is still under interior work and not his permanent base.
Farmhouse retreat
Prabhas's Bhimavaram farmhouse: A retreat from showbiz
Prabhas also owns a farmhouse in Bhimavaram, his hometown, which he bought years ago for ₹1.05 crore, per ET Now.
The property serves as a peaceful retreat from the sparkle of showbiz, with a mini jungle of exotic plants, a play area for family and friends, a gym, and a swimming pool.
He reportedly utilizes this space for his creative endeavors.
Career and income
Prabhas's rise to stardom and brand value
Prabhas started with the 2002 Telugu film Eeswar.
His career soared with hits like Varsham, Chatrapathi and Mirchi, but it was his turn in Baahubali (2015 and 2017) which made him a national sensation.
Today, he's one of India's highest-paid actors, earning ₹80-150 crore per film and an additional ₹50 crore annually from brand endorsements.
His current net worth is about ₹241 crore.
Up next, he has The Raja Saab, Spirit, and Salaar 2, among others, in the pipeline.