Shoot, budget, cast fees: Everything to know about 'War 2'
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser of War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, was released on Tuesday.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film promises an action-packed, globe-trotting adventure, continuing the legacy of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe.
Kiara Advani also stars in the movie, her first with YRF and her first bikini scene. The movie also marks NTR's Hindi debut.`
Shooting
Roshan, NTR's dance showdown yet to be shot
War 2 reportedly completed most of its shooting in December last year. The filming took place across stunning international locations including Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and India.
Adding to the excitement, the film will feature a high-energy dance face-off between Roshan and NTR.
While the rest of the shoot is wrapped, this much-anticipated song sequence is yet to be filmed and is scheduled to be shot in June with both stars.
Fee details
'War 2' actors' fees revealed
As per The Times of India, the makers of War 2 have raised the budget to ₹200 crore, up from ₹170 crore for the 2019 original.
NTR, who reportedly earned ₹45 crore for RRR, is said to have charged ₹30 crore for this film.
Roshan reportedly received ₹48 crore.
And, Advani earned ₹15 crore, while director Ayan Mukerji took home ₹32 crore.
War 2 is slated to capitalize on the Independence Day weekend, with its release set for August 14.