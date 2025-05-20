﻿War 2 reportedly completed most of its shooting in December last year. The filming took place across stunning international locations including Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and India.

Adding to the excitement, the film will feature a high-energy dance face-off between Roshan and NTR.

While the rest of the shoot is wrapped, this much-anticipated song sequence is yet to be filmed and is scheduled to be shot in June with both stars.