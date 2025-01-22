'ZNMD' 2.0? Farhan's video with Hrithik, Abhay sparks sequel rumors
What's the story
The 2011 Bollywood film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD), directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, has always been a fan favorite.
Now, a video shared by Farhan on Instagram has sparked rumors of a sequel to this beloved movie.
The video shows the three actors together during an off-screen reunion, filmed by Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar.
Video details
'Unbelievable,' 'outstanding': The video that sparked sequel rumors
In the video, Roshan is heard saying "Unbelievable," to which Farhan commented, "Outstanding."
The camera then panned to show a copy of The Three Musketeers book kept in front of them.
Farhan captioned this post with a bunch of tags including Zoya and production houses Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, hinting at a possible sequel to ZNMD.
Fan reactions
'It's not a joke anymore...We need ZNMD 2': Netizens
The video has sent fans into a tizzy who have been waiting for a sequel to ZNMD for a long time.
"We need ZNMD 2 it's not a joke anymore," wrote one fan, while another said, "Part 2 ke liye itna wait karwana is not funny."
Another fan said by now they should be waiting for the third installment of the film.
Film's success
'ZNMD': A box office success and cult favorite
ZNMD is a story of three friends who go on a trip before one of them gets married. Over time, the film has attained cult status in Bollywood.
The film was a box office success with a domestic collection of ₹90.27 crore reportedly, and a worldwide gross collection of ₹174.5 crore.
With the trend of movie releases, fans are also asking ZNMD to be screened again in theaters.