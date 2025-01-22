What's the story

The 2011 Bollywood film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD), directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, has always been a fan favorite.

Now, a video shared by Farhan on Instagram has sparked rumors of a sequel to this beloved movie.

The video shows the three actors together during an off-screen reunion, filmed by Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar.