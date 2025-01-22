Jackie Shroff to make Marathi cinema comeback after a decade
What's the story
Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, recently seen in Singham Again and Baby John, is returning to Marathi cinema after a decade, reported News18.
His last Marathi film was Shegavicha Yogi Gajanan in 2015.
According to a source, Shroff was convinced by an innovative script offered to him last year and has already shot for the film.
Film details
Shroff's upcoming film: A blend of science fiction and horror
The upcoming Marathi film starring Shroff (67) is a sci-fi horror movie.
"He was offered a genre-defining script that really excited him. Most of the shoot happened in and around Pune," the source added.
The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, reuniting them after the 2004 comedy Hulchul.
Shroff's recent projects
Shroff was recently seen in 'Chidiya Udd'
Shroff, who has worked in Konkani, Odia, Punjabi, Bengali, and Kannada film industries, among others, was recently seen in the web series Chidiya Udd.
The crime-thriller series also stars Sikandar Kher, Upen Chauhan, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht.
It is reportedly based on the novel Cages by Aabid Surti.
Shroff also has the film Baap in the pipeline, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol.