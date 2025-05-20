What's the story

The much-anticipated teaser for Yash Raj Films's upcoming spy thriller, War 2, was released on Tuesday morning. It premiered just in time to celebrate the birthday of one of its stars, Jr. NTR.

As a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the film is part of YRF's Spy Universe.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement, especially after witnessing the epic battle between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the teaser.