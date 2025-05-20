Hrithik and Jr NTR clash in thrilling 'War 2' teaser
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser for Yash Raj Films's upcoming spy thriller, War 2, was released on Tuesday morning. It premiered just in time to celebrate the birthday of one of its stars, Jr. NTR.
As a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the film is part of YRF's Spy Universe.
Fans are already buzzing with excitement, especially after witnessing the epic battle between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the teaser.
Fan reactions
Fans predict 'War 2' will outshine previous blockbusters
The teaser showcases Jr NTR and Roshan in a high-stakes battle, with the action intensifying as the clip progresses.
It showcases high-octane, never-before-seen action scenes.
From sword fights and gunfights to intense battles on train-tops, Roshan and Jr NTR leave no stone unturned in delivering nonstop thrills and adrenaline-pumping excitement.
Many fans think the film will be the highest-grossing YRF Spy Universe film, thanks to the star power of both actors.
Release date
'War 2' to release on Independence Day weekend
War 2 will release in theaters on August 14, on the Independence Day weekend.
The teaser was hinted at last week when Roshan took to X and tagged Jr NTR, writing, "Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me, you have NO idea what's in store. Ready?"
The RRR star replied, "Thank you in advance @iHrithik sir!!! Can't wait to hunt you down to give you a special return gift, Kabir."
'War 2' will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil
It takes 2 to start a war. Pick a side! Watch #War2Teaser now #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 20, 2025
Hindi: https://t.co/nPzC4EkrdL
Telugu: https://t.co/N6dpQGbND4
Tamil: https://t.co/PG3LrWpUUtpic.twitter.com/KUo4yzIguP
Film details
'War 2': A highly anticipated sequel in Indian cinema
War 2 is easily one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. Along with Jr NTR and Roshan, Kiara Advani also has a pivotal role in the movie.
The sequel, directed by Ayan Mukerji, comes after the blockbuster 2019 action thriller War, which featured Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor.
The original, directed by Siddarth Anand, had grossed over ₹400cr globally.
Franchise continuation
'War 2' continues YRF Spy Universe's success
The YRF Spy Universe is arguably the most successful franchise in Indian cinema, with blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War 2 will mark the sixth film released under this franchise.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this action-packed sequel, hoping it will continue the successful streak set by its predecessors.