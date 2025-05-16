Is 'War 2' teaser dropping on Jr NTR's birthday?
What's the story
As per reports, the much-awaited teaser for War 2 will be unveiled by Jr NTR on his birthday, May 20.
Starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, the movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will be released on August 14.
Building upon all the hype, a tweet from Roshan addressed to Jr NTR has got the town talking.
Twitter Post
Something big is coming
Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready?#War2— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 16, 2025
Actor's statement
Roshan expressed pride in 'War 2'
Notably, speaking on his recent US tour, Roshan was keen to talk about War 2.
He said, "I have to say I am extremely proud of this film. Ek gaana bacha hai bas. The film is shot. That song is with Jr NTR and me, which I am going back now, and I hope I do well. I am nervous; he is amazing. This film is going to be bigger and better than War. That's my promise to you."
Co-star admiration
Roshan praised his co-star Jr NTR
Apart from stating his pride in the film, Roshan also lauded his co-star, Jr NTR.
He said, "My favorite co-star is actually Jr. NTR. I just did War 2 with him and he's amazing, he's brilliant, and he's such a fine teammate."
"I think we've done something really good, and I can't wait for you guys to watch War 2 on August 14!"