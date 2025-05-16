What's the story

In a recent court appearance, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura expressed frustration about not being prioritized or integrated into Sean "Diddy" Combs's life during their 11-year relationship.

The testimony came during Combs's ongoing sex-trafficking and racketeering trial.

Ventura's text messages, displayed in court, showed her wish to be more than just a sexual partner to Combs.

She used comparisons to other men like Bruce Willis and Eddie Murphy to express her desire for a more integrated role in Combs's life.