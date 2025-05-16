Why did Cassie compare Diddy to Bruce Willis, Eddie Murphy?
What's the story
In a recent court appearance, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura expressed frustration about not being prioritized or integrated into Sean "Diddy" Combs's life during their 11-year relationship.
The testimony came during Combs's ongoing sex-trafficking and racketeering trial.
Ventura's text messages, displayed in court, showed her wish to be more than just a sexual partner to Combs.
She used comparisons to other men like Bruce Willis and Eddie Murphy to express her desire for a more integrated role in Combs's life.
Parenting examples
'As much as you think you're Bruce Willis, you aren't'
In a July 2013 text message, Ventura wrote, "As much as you think you're Bruce Willis, you aren't. He's married, and before he was married, the family as a whole went on trips together."
She was referencing Willis's ability to co-parent effectively with ex Demi Moore, as both continued to have relationships with their new partners following the breakup.
She also added about Murphy, "Eddie Murphy and Paige took his kids away on their own."
Emotional testimony
Ventura expressed feeling neglected in Diddy's personal life
Ventura testified that she often felt neglected in Combs's personal life, especially when it came to his then-six kids.
"It could be a little heartbreaking," she told the court during cross-examination.
"I don't think that you sympathize with my feelings," she wrote in the 2013 exchange, explaining she had been disturbed for days at the time.
"I understand you feeling like you need to protect your children, but after a while...it's like, for what?"
Testimony details
Testimony revealed 'Freak Offs' role in the relationship
On Day 3 of the trial, Ventura told the jury that she believed her role in Combs's life had turned into just being a participant in his "Freak Offs" aka sex sessions.
She wanted to be more than a sexual partner and expressed frustration with Combs for not involving her more in his personal life.
The court has been listening to explicit details of Combs's sexual fantasies and encounters, which Ventura claims he imposed on her for years.
Emotional impact
Ventura's emotional distress and return to court
The trial has taken an emotional toll on Ventura, who has previously spoken about feeling neglected and the role of "Freak Offs" in her relationship with Combs.
She revealed that she had contemplated suicide and even tried walking into traffic due to "flashbacks" of her time with Combs.
Ventura is expected to return to the stand on Friday (local time) to testify further.