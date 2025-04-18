What's the story

The long-awaited resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez has been postponed after a day filled with drama.

The new date is May 9, when the court will decide whether to consider a recent risk assessment by the California Board of Parole Hearings, and if Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman should continue with the case.

The delay follows an intense courtroom battle between Menendez's attorney Mark Geragos and Hochman on Thursday.