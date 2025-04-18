What's the story

A 27-year-old California man, named Matthew Macatuno Naval, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 10-year-old girl he met on social media platforms Roblox and Discord.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced this information in a press release.

Naval has been charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, in addition to kidnapping charges.

He is currently being held at Kern County Jail with bail set at $250,000.