California man arrested for kidnapping 10-year-old he met on Roblox
What's the story
A 27-year-old California man, named Matthew Macatuno Naval, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 10-year-old girl he met on social media platforms Roblox and Discord.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced this information in a press release.
Naval has been charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, in addition to kidnapping charges.
He is currently being held at Kern County Jail with bail set at $250,000.
Case details
Investigation led to discovery of missing girl
The probe into the girl's disappearance started on Sunday when her family reported her missing.
Kern County deputies learned that the minor had been in touch with Naval via social media.
They traced them to Elk Grove, California, which is more than 400km away from Taft, where the victim lives.
The Kern County police then informed authorities in Elk Grove about their findings.
Arrest
Authorities found the girl and arrested Naval
The missing girl was discovered by authorities in Elk Grove on Sunday afternoon.
Naval was arrested and booked in Sacramento County before being transferred to Kern County. He is now awaiting a court hearing today.
The sheriff's office has stressed the importance of internet safety, especially regarding communications that allegedly occurred between Naval and the minor on Roblox as well as Discord prior to her abduction.
Platform policies
Roblox and Discord's response to the incident
Both Roblox and Discord have emphasized their zero-tolerance policy against child endangerment and exploitation.
A Roblox spokesperson said, "These allegations are deeply troubling and we are actively investigating," adding that the platform has several safety features designed to guard against predatory behavior.
Similarly, a Discord spokesperson said they remove content, ban users, and engage with law enforcement if their policies have been violated.