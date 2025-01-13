What's the story

The wildfires raging around Los Angeles have now claimed at least 24 lives and destroyed over 12,000 structures. California Governor Gavin Newsom has described the disaster as potentially the most devastating in United States history.

The fires have forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate their homes. The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire are the most significant blazes, consuming 23,600 acres and 14,000 acres, respectively.