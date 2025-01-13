LA wildfires: Toll rises to 24; 'particularly dangerous situation' looms
What's the story
The wildfires raging around Los Angeles have now claimed at least 24 lives and destroyed over 12,000 structures. California Governor Gavin Newsom has described the disaster as potentially the most devastating in United States history.
The fires have forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate their homes. The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire are the most significant blazes, consuming 23,600 acres and 14,000 acres, respectively.
Celebrity impact
Wildfires cause widespread damage, claim celebrity lives
Among those tragically killed in the fires was former Australian child star Rory Sykes. Celebrities including Anthony Hopkins and Paris Hilton also lost their homes to the blaze.
The total damage caused by these wildfires is estimated to be between $135 billion and $150 billion.
But things are only expected to deteriorate rapidly in the next days, with "extreme fire behavior and life-threatening conditions."
Warning
Extreme fire behavior over coming days
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld, winds of up to 70 miles (110 kilometers) per hour will result in the declaration of a "particularly dangerous situation (PDS)" beginning early Tuesday.
Firefighters cautioned that these winds could fan fires and spread embers from existing burn zones to new places.
Fire probe
Investigation underway into cause of Los Angeles wildfires
President-elect Donald Trump has criticized California officials for their handling of the situation.
A federal and local investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of these devastating fires.
The Palisades Fire has consumed 81 square kilometers, while the Eaton Fire covers 55 square kilometers.
Three smaller blazes- the Kenneth, Hurst, and Lidia Fires- have been partly contained so far.
Official response
Governor Newsom vows investigation into utility failures
The region's long dry spell and urban sprawl in places such as Malibu have made them more susceptible to wildfires.
Confusion over emergency alerts also hampered response efforts for some residents.
Addressing these challenges, Governor Newsom has promised a full investigation into utility failures during the fire.
He said this situation highlights challenges posed by climate change and urbanization in wildfire-prone areas.