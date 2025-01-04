What's the story

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing impeachment proceedings, had ordered military officers to break down doors and drag out lawmakers from the National Assembly, an audio recording revealed.

This was to prevent them from ending the failed martial law.

The prosecutors' special investigation headquarters disclosed the file as they indicted Army leader of Staff Gen. Park An-su and Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, leader of the Army Special Warfare Command, on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.