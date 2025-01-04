South Korea: Audio reveals impeached President Yoon ordered removing lawmakers
What's the story
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing impeachment proceedings, had ordered military officers to break down doors and drag out lawmakers from the National Assembly, an audio recording revealed.
This was to prevent them from ending the failed martial law.
The prosecutors' special investigation headquarters disclosed the file as they indicted Army leader of Staff Gen. Park An-su and Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, leader of the Army Special Warfare Command, on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.
Recording revelations
Audio recording details and subsequent charges
The audio file, revealed by prosecutors, was sent on December 4 at 1:00am local time. It showed a special forces commander received orders to forcibly remove lawmakers by breaking down doors.
This was amid chaos as lawmakers resisted and tried to vote against the martial law motion.
Investigators also found a memo on a special warfare command officer's phone detailing instructions from former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to obstruct parliamentary actions.
Public reaction
Standoff at Yoon's residence and public response
Efforts to arrest Yoon faced fierce resistance on Friday, with a six-hour standoff between investigators and his security personnel at his Seoul residence.
Thousands of supporters gathered outside the residence, chanting, "Let's protect Yoon Suk Yeol!" and declaring the impeachment "null and void."
Former conservative lawmaker Cha Myong-in urged these supporters to form a "human chain" to block access to Yoon's residence.
Legal proceedings
Yoon's legal defense and potential consequences
Yoon's lawyer Yoon Kap-keun has argued the arrest warrant is "illegal and invalid," while Yoon himself remains defiant, vowing to fight authorities.
The President had declared martial law, citing "anti-state activities" and threats from North Korea but quickly rescinded it following widespread opposition.
If arrested, he would be the first sitting South Korean president detained, facing potential imprisonment or even the death penalty.
Impeachment update
Ongoing impeachment case and public sentiment
Yoon's impeachment case is now with the Constitutional Court, which will rule if he will be reinstated or permanently ousted from office.
A second hearing in the case is due soon as tensions remain high over his controversial actions and legal battles.
Protesters have vowed to block any arrest attempts, with some calling for US President Donald Trump's intervention after his inauguration.