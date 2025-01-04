Hillary Clinton, George Soros to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
United States President Joe Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to 19 distinguished individuals on Saturday.
Among the honorees are former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and billionaire philanthropist George Soros.
The White House praised these recipients as "individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States...world peace...or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."
Clinton, 77, will be honored nearly 12 years after her husband, former President Bill Clinton, received the same medal from Barack Obama.
She has been First Lady, Secretary of State, and New York Senator.
In 2016, she became the first woman nominated for president by a major US political party.
Soros is known for his philanthropic work through his Open Society Foundations. The Hungarian-born billionaire has been a top donor to Democratic causes and candidates.
In recent years, Soros donated more than $175 million during the 2022 midterms and $60 million in 2024 for Democratic campaigns and progressive causes.
The White House hailed Soros as "a philanthropist who four decades ago founded the Open Society Foundations" and highlighted his support for democracy and social justice around the world.
However, he has been criticized by Republicans for funding progressive district attorneys and groups backing anti-Israel protests.
The list of honorees also features celebrities like U2's Bono, actor Michael J. Fox, NBA legend Magic Johnson, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, soccer star Lionel Messi, actor Denzel Washington, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and television presenter Bill Nye.
Posthumous honors will be awarded to Robert F. Kennedy for his service as US Attorney General and civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer for her activism.